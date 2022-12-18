From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Gwandu Emirate, Kebbi State, was agog with eminent personalities across Nigeria as Emir Alhaji Muhammad Illiyasu Bashar gave out traditional titles to a human rights lawyer, Barrister Rilwanu Umar, as Kachalla Gwandu alongside 15 others.

Emir Bashar, who is also Chairman, Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, turbaned them in his palace, Birnin Kebbi in the presence of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the Majority Leader, former Governor of Kebbi state, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, APC Kebbi State Governorship candidate, Dr Nasir Idris, among others.

While Barrister Rilwanu Umar was turbaned as Kacahalla Gwandu, Professor Chika Umar Aliyu as Sarkin Sulken Gwandu, Chief Emeka Emeson as Eze Igbo Gwandu II, Alhaji Junaidu Sani Rugga as Rugga Gwandu, Alhaji Faruku Umar Kuru as Gatan Gwandu among others.

While addressing the new title holders and others, Emir Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Ilyasu Bashar, urged them to be patient with the Buhari administration on the new money withdrawal policy.

He said that the new currency with time would be circulating throughout the federation without any difficulty to obtain it.

The Emir also urged the people of the Emirate to cooperate with the national census commission on the forthcoming national enumeration, stressing that it will be used for proper planning for national development.

He appealed to the new title holders to be dedicated to their duties as the representatives of the Emirate, the people and Nigeria at large.

While speaking to newsmen, one of the new title holders, Barrister Rilwanu Umar said that the conferment would motivate him to redouble his efforts on humanitarian services, health, environmental and career counselling for youths.

He said: “From now on, we shall continue to be discharging our services to the Emirate and Emir of Gwandu’. All the support services we are rendering, either through my profession, Chamber and NGO, we are going to redouble it.”