By Maduka Nweke

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has been advised to maintain the original design of the estate.

The Adkan Residents’ Estate Association, Gwarinpa II, Abuja, speaking through its Chairman, Mr Kabir Akanbi, at a news conference intimated the public of the problems encountered by the residents in recent times in the estate.

According to Akanbi, Adkan Estate Abuja Model City, Gwarinpa II is proposed to set up housing units with neighbourhood planning at the heart of it. He, however, alleged that FHA had taken to selling off some parts of the estate that were meant for recreational facilities for commercial purposes.

E said, “The estate was to be a district centre meant to cater for the diverse needs necessary to have a sustainable society. The district was to house a recreational centre, a police station, a market and religious centres among other things,” he said.

Meanwhile, when contacted on the allegation by the residents, Mr Kenneth Chigelu of the Public Relations Unit of FHA said the Authority dissociates itself from the purported sales on the social media, of land in Adkan Model city estate.

According to him, the sale is a scam and is not from Federal Housing Authority or any of its agents. The general public is hereby advised to beware. He said the purported sales of land on the waterway by FHA was not only misleading but malicious.

‘”The recent activity on that axis is as a result of Harmonisation and Integration of All Allocated Plots and Pyhsical Developments along the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) by FCDA, with ministerial approval. FHA’s jurisdiction does not extend to the ONEX, such authority is vested on the FCDA. The Master Plan of Gwarinpa estate is solely rested with FHA. It is therefore wrong to presume any undeveloped parcel of land around any neighnorhood as a recreational centre,”he said.