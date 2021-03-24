Green White Green Sports Centre Ltd (GWG) has announced the acquisition of Higher Institution Sports League (HISL) and Higher Institution Football League (HIFL) trademark.

The acquisition extends the GWG’s search for all encompassing education – providing training; entertainment; sporting and cultural activities.

Announcing the acquisition via a press statement, yesterday, Secretary, HISL/HIFL Supreme Management Committee, Babatunde Adejuwon, said GWG will at any moment from now come up with aggregate sports programmes for all Higher Education Institutions — in a way that suits developmental needs of combining sports with education.

Adejuwon, who is a renowned volleyball promoter, added that combining sport with academic study improves athlete performance on the field as well as off it and gives the athlete a head start in post-sport career.

He said GWG through its new acquired brand (HISL/HIFL) is determined to provide opportunities for students that are naturally endowed to pursue their academic goals alongside sport career.

“Successfully balancing your sporting career with studying can help make you a winner – both on and off the field of play. This is what HISL/HIFL is out to achieve – providing an avenue for students that are naturally endowed to pursue their academic goals alongside a sport career.”

“There is an evolving international trend that student-athletes who are able to balance their training with education seem to be very successful at an Olympic level.”