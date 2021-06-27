Ghanaian singer/songwriter, Gyakie, has dropped the visuals to Whine courtesy RCA UK/Sony Music West Africa.

The stunning visuals shot on location in Accra, Ghana illuminate the reggae infused bop, taken from her debut EP, Seed.

Fondly called ‘Queen of the Gold Coast’ in her home country, where her debut EP was met with critical acclaim, Gyakie was catapulted into the international arena when her song, Forever stormed its way across the continent of Africa and beyond, entering the US Billboard Thriller chart at No. 4.

A collaboration was sparked after a conversation on social media of the track with Nigeria’s Omah Lay and to date, the remix is one of the most played songs in Nigeria and has achieved over 21 million accumulative streams and counting, cementing her as one of Ghana’s hottest new exports.

The last six months have seen the Kwame Nkrumah University student of International Business grace the covers of some of the biggest and high-profile music playlists in Africa. She has also received critical acclaim from fans and media alike.

Announced recently as the inaugural artiste to launch Spotify’s Equal playlist, she was the only Ghanaian representation at the MTV Africa Day concert held last month, where Grammy award winning artiste, Angelique Kidjo introduced her onstage.

With all the show up, Gyakie continues to enjoy from Shazam to BBC 1Xtra and the on-going TikTok #IAmAfrican campaign, and she is not resting on her oars. Music pundits are very excited by her talent, describing her as the gift that keeps on giving and this is exemplified in the visual for Whine where she stuns with such grace and youthful flair, confidently honing command on the record that aptly compliments the running theme for summer vibes.

