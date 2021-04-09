From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Mr and Miss Unity Plateau State pageant has produced winners. They are Jeff Gyang, 24 and 22-year-old Grace Yakubu.

The citizens of Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State respectively beat 19 other contestants to emerge winners of the pageant held recently at Stefans Hotel, Jos.

According to the brain behind the event, Chief Executive Officer, Finine Global Conceptz, Joseph Ezekiel, the beauty pageant was aimed at championing issues that will enthrone peace and unity among youths, after decades of violence that rocked the state.

For emerging victorious, Gyang and Grace went home with a car each and were pronounced ambassadors for peace and unity in the state.

Ezekiel explained further that youths are change agents and so need mentorship to become worthy and build successful careers as leaders of tomorrow. “The idea of Mr and Miss Unity Plateau State is to crown an ambassador for unity, because we see youths as agents of change. We created this event to give youths the platform to show their talents and to show people that they are capable even as youths to govern Nigeria,” he affirmed.

Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Plateau State, Victor Lapan said the state government endorsed the programme to foster peace and unity. He urged the youth to shun violence, criminality and drug abuse.