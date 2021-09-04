Ezekiel Samuel is a Christian and a Northerner from Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. He is employed as my security man. He has been with me for over four years and I have come to accept him as a member of my family.

Penultimate week, he had accompanied me for an evening walk, something we do routinely. In the course of our walk, I had initiated a conversation on the high cost of living and the general insecurity in the country. We talked about how he is coping with his meagre salary given the high rate of inflation. I had also enquired about his family in Bauchi, how they are faring especially with the insecurity in most part of the North. He told me that Bauchi State is peaceful and that the security situation has improved tremendously since Senator Bala Mohammed became the governor. He described Bala as a good man and the best governor of the state since the advent of this democracy. He said Bala carries everyone along without discrimination.

I tried to remind him that Bala Mohammed is a Moslem and a Fulani: He admitted that Bala is a Muslim and may be a Fulani, but that he is not a religious bigot neither is he nepotistic. He opined that Bala is detribalized; that some of his personal aides are South Easterners. He said that Bala’s hands are open and that he welcomes everyone irrespective of religion or tribe. While not even sure of the actual local government area the governor came from, he told me of how Bala commenced his developmental stride from Tafawa Belewa and Bogoro Local Government areas which are predominantly Christian communities.

He went on to tell me of how, in a short time, the governor has taken thousands of young people off the streets, off drugs and off crime by providing them with jobs and different life changing opportunities to acquire craft and trade skills. And that those who submitted themselves to be trained in different skills were assisted with start-up funds. He said Bala invests in human capital development.

Ezekiel told me that in his own small village, as much as hundred youths including people related to him benefited from the governor’s start-up assistance. He said the initiative was successful because the governor did not domicile the fund with any political party chieftain to disburse, but that every individual that went through the training provided their accounts and were credited directly. No third party, no middlemen and no commission agents, thus eliminating corruption in the process. He told me how the people wept when the governor was infected with COVID-19. He said people wept openly as if the governor was their father and that the entire state united as a community and prayed for his recovery. When he eventually recovered, the people rejoiced together and gave thanksgiving to God. That’s the power, the connection and love between the governor and his people. They are at one with one another.

Ezekiel told me of how his people from Bogoro, who though are Christians, would bus themselves to Bauchi town to celebrate Salah with the governor who will always welcome them with open hands. He told me that the governor has united Bauchi people as one people and that there is no more fighting in the state between Christians and Muslims. Bala’s story, as told by Ezekiel, gave me goose pimples. It is a beautiful story, an amazing and inspiring story especially in an atmosphere like ours riddled with crisis of confidence between the led and the leaders. I know Bauchi well enough, having served my NYSC in the state and also having one of my closest friends coming from the state. The Governor’s Chief of Staff was also my law tutor. So, I felt happy that someone is doing something good in that state and that the people are happy and appreciative.

After my conversation with Ezekiel, I called on my friend Zainab who lives in Misau, to enquire about life in Bauchi. She collaborated the story of Ezekiel and further added with enthusiasm that ‘if Bala should contest for President of Nigeria, he will win Bauchi with ease’. I guess he needs more than winning Bauchi to be elected president of Nigeria, but thus far, it’s good he has a solid home base who are pitching for him. I recall with nostalgia the roles Bala played in protecting and upholding the constitution at the twilight of Yaradua’s era. When death came knocking at the door of former President Yaradua and it was certain that the then president was incapacitated and couldn’t function properly as president, the cabal around him wanted anything but a peaceful and constitutional transition. They were prepared to stop the then Vice President, a Southerner and a Christian, from succeeding the dying president.

Bala, who then was an ANPP Senator, a Muslim, a Northerner and partly a Fulani, led the charge to uphold the constitution. He summoned the courage to damn the cabal and insisted that the then Vice President, who is a Southerner and a Christian should in accordance with the constitution, succeed the ailing president. That singular act endeared him to many who began to view him as a nationalist. In recognition of his patriotic credentials, President Goodluck Jonathan appointed him Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , a position he held and discharged his duties creditably till the end of the administration in 2015. Fast forward to 2020. In what may appear as a jarring metamorphosis, Bala had told a bewildered nation still reeling from the unspeakable pains inflicted by Fulani herdsmen that the Fulani herdsmen have the right to bear AK 47. He has since walked back the statement explaining that what he meant is that the herdsmen have the right to bear licensed hunting rifles like every other citizen to repel rustlers and protect themselves in the wild. The Nigerian state prohibits private citizens from owning assault rifles and machine guns. Bala had at the same forum described the Fulani as a race without border, claiming a Fulani can settle anywhere including adopting Nigeria as their ancestral home.

I was personally alarmed and I am certain many were equally jolted by the statement. Was this the same Bala Mohammed, the nationalist? What went wrong? Was it a moment of emotionalism or a mere misspeak? Those words nevertheless cast a dent on him.

While words are important and words spoken cannot be taken back, actions they say speak louder than words. Should one single gaffe in fairness define the life and politics of Bala Mohammed and cancel out entirely his nationalistic credentials? I will rather we judge Bala by his actions than by those discomforting words.

Just like Ezekiel had said, the Bala I know is a good man. I can forgive his gaffe as a mistake especially given the actions he has taken in the past and now as a leader working miracles for his people. I am impressed that at a time where it seemed that all hopes are lost and not much should be expected from our politicians, there is one politician standing as a redeeming hope. I am impressed to find a politician held high and dear by his people irrespective of partisan, religion or language affiliations. I am impressed by the miracles I am told Bala is performing in Bauchi and the fact that he is doing all he is doing without making noise about them.

In our current state of crisis of confidence as a nation, what Zainab said about Bala rings a bell in my head. “Maybe in future, a leader like him will not be a bad idea for the nation.” and I want him to know that my hat is off for him especially for his exemplary leadership and great service to his people.

