Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign sought-after Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, say reports.

The 21-year-old is wanted by several top clubs across Europe, but the Daily Mail writes that sources close to the player expect him to choose City.

Competition is fierce for Haaland’s signature, as the prolific Norwegian will be available for around £63 million when his release clause becomes active at the end of the season.

However, the report says that the deal will amount to around £100m in total, including a commission for agent Mino Raiola and a signing-on bonus.

City have apparently discussed personal terms with Haaland, with it being claimed that they are now confident of getting a deal done to take the Norwegian to the Premier League.