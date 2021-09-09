Norway forward Erling Haaland has bullishly claimed he has not scored enough goals in his career despite netting his 12th goal in just 15 caps for his national side with a hat-trick against Gibraltar.

The Dortmund striker, seen as one of the hottest prospects in world football, is racking up the goals at an alarming rate, with six strikes in five games for his club already this season, and he didn’t stop there after heading off for international duty.

His treble against Gibraltar helped stake his claim as one of the most prolific international scorers at his age in recent memory. He had already scored twice in the two previous games – netting against both Latvia and Holland, and his efforts left Arsenal’s Odegaard blown away.

But an unsatisfied Haaland told Norwegian outlet NRK after the game: ‘I do not score enough goals, but approach one goal point on average.

‘I personally think that I should have had more goals than matches.’

Still only 21, Haaland is not far off reaching Norway’s all time top scorer Jorgen Juve, who managed 33 during his career, and the forward couldn’t hide his ambition to hit that landmark, adding: ‘You can probably imagine what I am working towards.’

His manager Stale Solbakken has tipped him to smash the record ‘in three or four years’, while Arsenal star and international team-mate Martin Odegaard has been left blown away by his rate of progression.

‘The numbers speak for themselves,’ he said.

‘There’s not much more to say, really. It’s absolutely insane. We are lucky to have him, and it’s just taking off his hat.

‘I would say that he is right up there among the biggest. Again, the numbers speak for themselves. He does not stand back for anyone. We are lucky to have him.’

Haaland is being courted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe and will reportedly be available for just £64million when his release clause activates in January, with Manchester United and Real Madrid said to be the front runners.

He looked likely to leave the German outfit – who he has scored a total of 63 goals for in just 64 games – with Chelsea linked with a swoop before they opted for Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, but Haaland reaffirmed his commitment to the Bundesliga outfit instead.

‘I have a contract for a couple of fine years, so I am respectful towards my contract,’ Haaland said earlier this summer.

