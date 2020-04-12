Odion Ighalo will have to wait to learn if Man United will make his loan from Shanghai Shenhua into a permanent transfer, according to reports.

The Nigeria international has made a good impact since he joined Manchester United with four goals in three starts in all competitions.

There was limited excitement about his arrival at Old Trafford in January, but Ighalo has, so far, proven his doubters wrong, leading to the idea of a permanent stay being mooted.

Ighalo’s parent club is reported to have lined up another former Premier League forward as his replacement, potentially pushing him towards a confirmed deal with Man Utd.

However, the Evening Standard claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ‘undecided over his plans to sign a striker this summer’ with the Man United boss exploring his options before making a decision over Ighalo.

Solskjaer is ‘working through a shortlist of other strike targets’ with several strikers on the Old Trafford club’s radar.

Man United have been ‘alerted to the uncertainty over Harry Kane’s Tottenham future’ while they are ‘monitoring Erling Haaland’s situation at Borussia Dortmund’.

The report in the Evening Standard mentioned Timo Werner and Moussa Dembele as other strikers ‘under consideration’.