Erling Haaland scored yet again as Manchester City piled on the pressure for Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl with a 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland claimed his 20th goal in just 13 City appearances as the champions moved top of the Premier League with a routine victory on Saturday.

Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez had already scored by the time the Norwegian, who had earlier hit the woodwork and spurned a handful of other chances, finally found the net in the second half.

It put the seal on another fine performance and took City’s goal tally from the three games they have played in the past week to 15.