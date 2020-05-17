The setting may be unfamiliar with the German Bundesliga returning behind closed doors after a two-month coronavirus shutdown, but the identity of the day’s first goal-scorer was entirely familiar as Erling Braut Haaland put Borussia Dortmund ahead against Schalke.

Haaland diverted a low Thorgan Hazard cross into the far corner of the net in the 29th minute for the first goal of the five matches kicking off yesterday on the long-awaited comeback of top-flight football in Europe.

It was a 10th goal in nine Bundesliga appearances for the prolific 19-year-old Norwegian striker, who moved to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the winter.

Usually, the scorer of the first goal in the Ruhr derby — one of the biggest fixtures in German football — could expect to be mobbed by his teammates.

Bundesliga results

Augsburg 1 – 2 Wolfsburg

Borussia D. 4 – 0 Schalke 04

Fortuna D. 0 – 0 SC Paderborn 07

Hoffenheim 0 – 3 Hertha BSC

R’Ballsport L. 1 – 1 Freiburg

Eintracht F. 1– 3 Borussia M.