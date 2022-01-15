Two and a half years after his tour of duty as the Chief Press Secretary to former Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, seasoned journalist and editor, Habib Aruna has delved into the hospitality business with the opening of a luxury hangout in Omole Phase 2, Lagos.

The new rendezvous named ‘Papa’s Corner’ is a total package with everything from lounge, bar, diners, sports bar and accommodation. Aruna did not spare any cost to make the new place heavenly with the very best of interior decorations and modern home facilities. It was designed to be a rendezvous for everyone with good taste and desirous of quality relaxation space. It was officially opened on December 23 with many members of Lagos social and political establishments in attendance including former Lagos State Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, Hon. Segun Olulade, Hon. Wale Okunniyi, Mr. Damola Ambode, Mr. Taiwo Adedoyin, Mike Dada among others. Guests were treated to the best of cuisine and choice drinks as sensational singer, Soulwyner serenaded all with good music.

