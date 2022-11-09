From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that hackers in the previous Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states’ elections had made over 1000 attempts to hack into the newly introduced Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) without success.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Lokoja, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Hale Gabriel Longpet said these failed attempts have further given the commission the confidence that the BiVAS innovation was credible and reliable and therefore assured Kogites that the 2023 general elections will be free, fair and credible.

The REC, who said in preparation for the 2023 general elections, the commission in the state has had consultative meetings with civil society organisations and other stakeholders said it has also successfully carried out several activities in some of the areas which are critical to the general election.

He also stated that various categories of staff have been trained both at the national, zonal, state and local government levels saying these will be the staff that will also train the ad hoc staff who will be recruited soon.

The Electoral officer reiterated the commission’s determination to ensure the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System for voters’ Accreditation in the 2023 general elections as well as saying that there’s no going back on the electronic transmission of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal.

While assuring that INEC will ensure a smooth electoral process by adhering to the timeline provided by the 2022 Electoral Act, he urged the people in the state to also cooperate with the commission.

The REC who expressed disappointment over the low level of PVC collection in the state, however, solicited the cooperation of the media ahead of the general election and stressed that his doors are open to any enquiries or clarifications.