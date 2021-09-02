Haulage and Drivers Association (HADAT), Trade Fair Branch, has elected new executives to pilot the affairs of the union for the next two years.

Emeka Alum defeated his opponent with a wide margin to emerge president of the union in an election devoid of violence on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Lounge, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

Other elected members of the union are Ikechukwu Alila as Vice Chairman; Lawrence Eneje as Secretary, Jimoh Ariyo as Treasurer; Joseph Ogbe as Public Relations Officer, Francis Udemezue as Financial Secretary; Nwoye Samuel as Provost, Udochukwu Chuwkuemeak as Welfare 1 and Ikechukwu Okorie as Welfare II.

Okaji Matthew Eze, Chairman Electoral Committee said his duty is to conduct a credible election and voters have voted their conscience by choosing the right people to pilot the affairs of the association.

Eze enjoined Alum to carry all the members along noting that you are for HADAT and you are for everybody and not just a certain group of people.

He observed that the election was peaceful and it was free and fair. Being the chairman of the electoral committee, my duty is to conduct a credible election and I told the voters that they should vote their conscience.

In his acceptance remarks, the re-elected chairman, Emeka Alum described the task before the new executives as enormous.

“For the fact that this mandate was given collectively, it places on us enormous tasks. It is a responsibility I and my executives have accepted with our whole heart. We are not going to take this support for granted. All we need is your prayers,” he pleaded

