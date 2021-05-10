By Uche Usim and Steve Agbota

Embattled Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has debunked reports by Sahara Reporters claiming she awarded coastline terminals to Dangote’s proxy company.

Usman said the report is false, without any foundation and a figment of some wild imagination of the news platform.

“My attention has been drawn to a report published by Sahara Reporters alleging that I, Hadiza Bala Usman, was involved in a clandestine ploy to shortchange a company in favour of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.”

International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), a terminal operator has frowned at its reported affinity with Dangote Group, describing it total falsehood.

The company was erroneously linked as a proxy company owned by the Dangote Group in an alleged shady deal involving the suspended NPA managing director and the Dangote Group of Companies, and denied any affinity or relationship with Dangote Group.

A recent report by Sahara Reporters indicated that some coastline terminals, formerly operated by Integrated Logistics Services’ (INTELs) in Onne ports complex, Rivers State, were confiscated and subsequently awarded to Dangote Group through ICTSI Nigeria Limited in 2020.

Describing the development as unfortunate, the Senior Vice President of ICTSI, Hans-Ole Madsen, in a statement stated that the company was neither owned or affiliated to Dangote Group in any way or form.

He said: ‘‘We would like to clarify that ICTSI is a Philippine listed independent company engaged in the operation of 33 ports on six continents,’’ the statement read in part.

‘‘ICTSI ranks as a top-10 port operator in the world. ICTSI is not owned or in any way affiliated with the Dangote group of companies,’’ the statement read further.

ICTS was established in December 1987 in the Philippines and it is today a leading operator in its field. Soon after consolidating and strengthening its flagship operations at the Manila International Container Terminal, the company launched an international and domestic expansion programme and now operate in many countries across the world, employing more than 7,000 people.

“To start with, NPA has an executive management team, which always considers and takes business decisions on all assets of the authority in the best interest of Nigeria.

“To claim that I singlehandedly awarded a contract in my capacity as managing director, is therefore, irresponsible, mischievous, and defamatory,” she said.