By Agatha Emeadi

As part of its purpose to achieve zero hunger and put smiles on the faces of other families, Harvesters International Christian Church under the ‘Project Smile Initiative’ has provided 2000 families with rice, cooking oil and condiments needed for year-2022 Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The recent event which was executed by Harvesters African Empowerment Foundation (HAEF) (a not-for-profit charity organization) in partnership with the Harvesters Lekki Ministry considered the rising cost of foodstuffs and therefore stood in the gap to provide these items to put smiles on the faces of different families. While also considering the report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), that 40 percent of Nigeria’s total population which is nearly 83 million people live below the country’s poverty line of ₦137,430 per year. This report and the present economic breakdown therefore raised an alarming statistics of a humanitarian crisis that is worsening by the day. It is on this note that HAEF therefore stood in the gap to uplift families and put smiles in their faces during the yuletide.

According to Dinyambe Nyatua, Lead, Harvesters Africa Empowerment Foundation (HAEF), he said inflation has risen to record levels in the lead up to Christmas, which means that many families are struggling to afford food. Our primary goal as a foundation therefore is to alleviate poverty and hunger in Africa by providing food donations to those who are most affected by these issues. “Inflation has risen to record levels in the lead up to Christmas, meaning that many families are struggling to afford food. Our primary goal as a foundation therefore is to alleviate poverty and hunger in Africa by providing food donations to those who are most affected by these issues.”

Glory Odejimi, Team Head, Special Ministries said the program became a success due to a robust network of volunteers with which the foundation and the ministry team set out to put smiles on the faces of people in dire need, particularly in Jakande and Oniru communities of Lagos state. Well-meaning donors and supporters were instrumental in achieving the 2000 family goal that was set out.

Eze, one of the 100 beneficiaries of cash donations said, “A lot of us were not planning to celebrate Christmas this year because we cannot afford to buy food. Food items are very expensive this season and we are only trying to survive. I am grateful to the entire Harvesters team for remembering us today”.