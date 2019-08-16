Nigeria’s fastest growing sportswear brand, Haggai, is set to move beyond the pitch, court and field, as it unveils its lifestyle apparel at a high profile event tagged: “Haggai Zebra Uncaged”, tomorrow.

Since inception, Haggai, an extension of ZenithSports, has made a strong impact in the Nigerian market and now seeks to broaden its appeal to the mainstream audience as a lifestyle brand.

“Haggai Zebra Uncaged will change the norm amongst music, art, fashion, dance and sports enthusiasts. This is a product of our research findings with our partners. Today, our innovative sportswear brand has been well accepted. However, after the sports events, we need to ensure Nigerians have the desired lifestyle brand for their day-to-day fashion.

“Most importantly, we want to change the conversation to reflect the Haggai Lifestyle collections,” said Paul Maduakor, Chief Executive of Haggai.

“Haggai Zebra Uncaged” is scheduled to hold tomorrow, at the OldSkool Generation Spot, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.