Haggai Sports Nigeria Limited, a Lagos-based indigenous sports manufacturing and marketing company, has emerged the kits and equipment sponsor, of the 2020/2021 NWFL Nationwide League.

According to the NWFL Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi, Haggai Sports was given the part sponsorship right after the endorsement by the board of the NWFL headed by Aisha Falode.

Shabi, noted that, the Haggai Sports sponsorship which is in form of partnership with the NWFL, would see the sports manufacturers provide the official balls; the Haggai Zebra, for all the matches that would be played at the Abuja centre, the Aguiyi Ironsi sports complex and the Ijebu-Ode centre, the Dipo Dina International Stadium. Haggai Sports will also provide a full kits for the ball boys at the two venues, as well as officials sports wears for the NWFL officials on duty at the NWFL Nationwide venues.”