From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Hague Institute of Innovations of Law (HIIL) in Kaduna on Wednesday said it was ready to help 140 million Nigerians have access to meaningful justice.

The Institute claimed that 140 million of the estimated 200 million Nigerians (2006 population census projection) are part of the 5.1 billion people worldwide who lack access to justice.

HILL, which came into Nigeria in 2018 and has been in Imo state before coming to Kaduna state, said it wants to help 150 million Nigerians have access to justice by solving the most urgent and most important of their justice challenges in the next nine years.

Speaking during the Justice Transformation Lab in Kaduna, HIIL Country Director, Ijeoma Nwafor told an array of justice stakeholders at the event that, “5.1 billion people lack meaningful access to justice across the world, at least 140 million Nigerians lack access to meaningful justice”.

She said, “we want to help 140 million Nigerians solve their most pressing justice problems by 2030 which is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“HIIL intervention is hinged on five pillars; working from data, applying best practices, scaling game-changers, creating enabling environment for actionable plan and strengthening the movement to ensure that people-centred justice is possible in Kaduna and Nigeria.”

The Attorney General of Kaduna state and Commissioner for Justice, Aisha Dikko remarked that HIIL as an organisation leverages on a user-friendly approach to provide access to justice.

“This collaboration will support the justice sector in identifying key issues and practical solutions to the administration of justice in Kaduna state.

“The engagement and outcome shall birth the first Justice Transformation Lab in Kaduna state. The Ministry of Justice is determined to work with all stakeholders in focussing on effectively achieving our mandate”, she said.