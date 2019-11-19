Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr, has hailed the defensive pairing of William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi after they both ensured of a 100 percent start to the AFCON qualifiers, AOIFootball.com reports.

The Franco-German kept faith with the duo following impressive performances against Ukraine and Brazil, a situation that kept regular centre back, Kenneth Omeruo, out of games against Benin and Lesotho.

The 63-year-old, however, said that the pairing could change in the future.

“Actually, it’s a good partnership, but you know a team can change because it depends on what the players are doing in their clubs. We had some players with injury and they didn’t play so much with their clubs like Musa and Omeruo.

“We have a good competition for a starting position and it brings out the best with our level also going higher,” Rohr said.

Despite returning from injury, vice captain, Kenneth Omeruo, was an unused sub in both qualifiers, whilst captain Ahmed Musa twice came off the bench in both games with Rohr particularly happy with their attitude.