By Doris Obinna

Building on the sucess of its vocational training programme for youths, which aims to equip them with hairstyling skills, Lush Hair Academy will hold a three day free workshop in Asaba, Delta State.

The focus of the upcoming workshop is to teach professional braiding and bridal styling, to youths that will participate in the workshop.

National Coordinator, Lush Hair Academy, Mrs. Edith Nwachukwu disclosed that the workshop will run from Tuesday, February 8 to Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Nation Builders College of Technology (NABCOTECH), Asaba.

Giving further details and the rationale for the workshop, Nwachkwu said: “Workshop covers training on braids and bridal styling, and it is designed for anyone in Asaba who wants to sharpen their skills and learn about ways to enhance their creativity in professional hair making/styling, from experts who already have made remarkable impact in the industry.

“This is open to anyone who has shown keen interest in hairdressing or who has been nursing the ambition of excelling in the field. Lush Hair Academy is in collaboration with Nation Builders College of Technology (NABCOTECH), to provide excellent learning environment.

“This is an ample opportunity we hope that the

Also speaking, the Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkarwho said: “It’s a great feeling seeing that Lush Hair Academy is taking up the scope outline which we had envisioned.