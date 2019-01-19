Lush Hair, Nigeria’s favourite hair extension brand, has treated Lagosians to an exceptional spectacle from a hair brand in an impressive assemblage of people and vehicles as it embarked on a road-show to celebrate women during the festive season.

The road-show, which kicked off at the Surulere office of Lucky Fibres Limited (makers of Lush Hair and also Nobel carpets & Rugs), went through Stadium in Ojuelegba, Costain before proceeding to Mushin, Oshodi, and Ikeja along.

The Lush Hair train also went through Cement, Iyana Ipaja, Ile-Epo, Abule Egba, Pen Cinema, Ogba, and Ikeja. The train then moved through Maryland, Palm-groove, Fadeyi, Yaba, Oyingbo and then back to Costain.

During the road-show, which had in attendance, the General Manager, Lucky Fibres Limited, Mr. Jitesh Pamnani, women came out in droves to identify with the hair extension brand. At each location visited, the team excitedly enlightened many women who came to witness the road show.

Explaining the reason behind the activity, Lush Hair Brand Manager, Sukhmbir Pannu, stated that the road-show was a way for the brand to identify with women during the yuletide.

Sukhmbir said: “We all know that Lush Hair is the newest thing for every Nigerian woman. Many of our customers have used our products with great satisfaction and this activity presents a fabulous opportunity for a lot of them to meet the brand in this exciting character you are seeing today. This Lagos ‘storm’ is geared towards making women in all of these locations we visited to feel the brand and relate with it one-on-one. We are also saying thank you to these women for their patronage and confidence in us. The Lush Hair brand projects confident, modern and trendy women.”

She further explained that the Lush Hair brand is suited to all needs. “While Lush Hair crotchet twisted braids with beads usually appeal to ladies aspiring for a funky and fashionable look, crotchet twisted braids without beads is better suited to women aiming for a sophisticated and classy look. However, Lush Hair braid is made for all classes of women who want to look fashionable”.

One of the women, 28-year-old Miss Chioma Kanu, thanked the brand for lighting up her day. “I am very excited to have met the Lush Hair team. Since I came across Lush Hair, I fell in love with the brand for its trendy looks. And many of my siblings and friends that I have introduced to the brand to have always thanked me for doing so. We hope to see more exciting things from them in 2019,” Chioma said.

Lush Hair, a brand of synthetic hair extension is convenient to use and has numerous unique designs. Since its entry into the Nigerian market, it has increasingly become popular with consumers on account of its high quality.