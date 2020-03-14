Hair, they say is the crown glory of every woman. Fashionable women are ever looking for ways to enhance their looks, and like every other fashion, hairstyles are dynamic and changes from time to time.

Recently, women have started to either dye their hairs in unbelievable colours or use unnatural-coloured wigs.

You find them wearing such colours like pale pink, deep purple, electric blue, turquoise, emerald green, ruby red, and grey on their heads.

Other colours include silver, grey, platinum, blonde, silver, violet, and even green.

These colours have a way of adding glamour to fashion if properly worn.

Find the colour that matches your skin colour, your outfit and the occasion.

They are stylish and classy.