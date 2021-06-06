By Adeyanju Oluwatobiloba Loveth

The adage that says hair is the beauty of every woman is not a fallacy.

Hairstyles that has stand the test of time are: Suku, Bob Marley and Ghana weaving. These days, ladies have also embraced hairstyles like: gel, crochet, all-back, sleeping weaving, Brazilian wool baby wool also looks nice and sassy.

Black, brown, black and blue are colours that suit the office without excess length.

However, to avoid itching and unpleasant hair odour, you should endeavour to wash and blow dry the hair at least every two weeks.