When those in the business of growing local brands are to be mentioned, Lagos business woman Hajia Fatima Bello Azeez’s name would not be found missing. The pretty entrepreneur is a big player in the Aso Oke Fabric business. Hajia Fatima has set the trend in the Aso Oke business and this has kept her ahead of competitors in the business. Her brand, Jumrash, is synonymous with quality, class and elegance. Among the Nigerian social establishment —many have stayed loyal to her brand all these years— they call her the Queen of Aso Oke. Fatima has styled many celebrities and socialites, while also consulting for some First Ladies across Nigeria. That’s the strength of her Jumrash brand. However, this businesswoman who loves to celebrate good life is in a happy mood right now: she recently celebrated her birthday and also expanded her thriving retail clothing business frontier. To mark her new age, Kogi State-born Fatima added a new outlet to her already existing two Jumrash Stores in Ogba and Omole, Lagos with the opening of a new branch on Lagos Island to serve her growing clientele from that part of Lagos. The new Jumrash outlet is located at Nelle Mall, along Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1. Spotlight gathered that Hajia Fatima’s Jumrash is a third generation thriving Aso Oke business started by her grandmother. It was passed onto her mother and now Fatima and her sister both inherited and keep the flag of the family Aso Oke business flying. Hajia Fatima has also expanded her Jumrash brand into other areas of businesses including Logistics and Delivery Services, hospitality and beauty products.