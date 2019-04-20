It was indeed a colourful event recently when famous educationist, Alhaja Toyibat Subuola Lawal, hosted guests, parents, staff, pupils and students of her multicultural, S-TEE Schools, Festac Town, Lagos, who came to celebrate its 2019 cultural day. Amidst pomp, the event had staff, students and parents display various rich cultural ethos of Nigeria through their various outfits.

As part of the activities of the day, the school raised the bar with the successful staging of the musical play titled Ovonramwen Nogbaisi: The Musical, a narrative of Ola Rotimi’s book with the same title. Featuring a cast of almost 200 students from the primary and secondary school cadres, guests and parents were simply blown away by the theatrics of the kids who through a rich display of music, dance and drama, all fused together, showcased the rich culture of the ancient Benin Kingdom during the reign of Oba Ovonramwen Nogbaisi, also called Overami, who was the King of the Benin Kingdom up untill the British punitive expedition of 1897. According to Lawal, the School founder and CEO, that will be the first ever attempt by the school at a musical play, and it was nothing short of intriguing and breath-taking. She noted that the choice of a musical among other things was to develop her students who would become global leaders of tomorrow.

The production team was headed by Mrs. Juliet Keshinro, the School Head, Corporate Affairs, who served as the producer. The period between rehearsal and production of the stage play lasted for almost four months, with the children having to come to school earlier than scheduled, staying extra hours in school for rehearsals after school, as well as several weekend rehearsals.

Hajia Lawal’s S-TEE Schools has been in existence for over 40 years and the institution is known for many positive things including rich curriculum content, high academic and moral standards and its world-class events.