NACCIMA president Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu has been inaugurated as the 20th National President of the Nigerian Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

She took over from the former President, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, who was the first female to occupy the position. Speaking at the event in Kaduna recently President Muhammadu Buhari, promised to do all within his power to enable businesses to thrive in the country.

Saratu Aliyu had her university education at the famous Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna state.

She is a seasoned professional ,teacher, trainer, farmer, trader and a host of other fields. She was the former Chairperson at the coalition of the Northern States Chambers of Commerce, the first and the second Deputy President and later President of Kaduna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADCCIMA).

The new NACCIMA boss has attended several leadership courses both in Nigeria and overseas.

Aliyu has also attended several local and international conferences were she distinguished herself as a business icon. She is so passionate about women issues and a leader in the development of women causes, these could be seen in her various involvement in women related organisations.

She was born on September 24, 1948 in Lagos, and had her educational training in Kaduna State.

The new NACCIMA president originated from Borno State and married to Aliyu from Niger State. Her spouse was a firmer Deputy Inspector General of Police. She is happily married with children.