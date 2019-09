Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Leader of Sokoto State Pilgrims (Amirul Hajj), Mannir Dan’iya, has said only one pilgrim died out of the 3,496 pilgrims that performed Hajj during 2019 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Dan’iya, who is also the state’s Deputy Governor, disclosed this in a statement by his media aide, Malam Aminu Abubakar. He said the last batch of 235 pilgrims arrived Sokoto on Saturday.

The deputy governor also described the just concluded 2019 Hajj as hitch-free and successful.