From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice who is also the 2022 Kebbi State Amiru Hajj, Abubakar Malami (SAN,)has charged the intending pilgrims from the state to be law abiding while in the holy land and be good Ambassadors of the state.



The 2022 Kebbi State Amirul Hajj gave the charge while inaugurating the first flight of the state pilgrims at Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi.

He advised the pilgrims to be cautious of people in their dealings to avoid bad company and desist from taking all prohibited items and illicit drugs citing a scenario of Kano girl involved in the unfortunate drug related issue.

The State Amirul Hajj while wishing the pilgrims an acceptable Hajj urged them to use the sacred period to pray to Almighty Allah for peaceful existence and hitch free 2023 general elections.

No fewer than 430 intending pilgrims drawn from Bagudo, Jega, and Dandi Local Government areas constitute the first flight as they were flown to Madinah aboard the Airbus Lion.

Earlier in his address, Governor Abubkar Atiku Bagudu congratulated the intending pilgrims for making it to this year’s hajj exercise.

He also warned them against any act capable of tarnishing the good image of the state and the country at large .

Senator Bagudu assured the intending pilgrims that their welfare will be of paramount importance considering the caliber of persons leading the state government delegation this year.