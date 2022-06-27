Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, NAHCON Coordinator Madinah, on Sunday met with the Hajj 2022 pilgrims caterers to review their activities towards better services.

This meeting involved staff of Feeding committee of NAHCON as well as caterers and their representatives in Madinah.

Idris said that the meeting was to address the various observations, criticisms and suggestions brought by some pilgrims and caterers on the operation so far.

“We are going into the third week of feeding of pilgrims and definitely there is the need to review their activities to see where to improve and maintain standards.

“We have received feedbacks from the beneficiaries of this service and there is need to move forward. This is to boost the tempo which has been gathered since 2016 when the feeding programme began,” he said.

Idris said that the meeting agreed to adjust the time of breakfast and dinner as well as increase the quantity and quality of the food.

He said that the issue of special feeding for diabetic patients was also addressed, urging states pilgrims boards to liaise with NAHCON on identifying such patients.

“The meeting was fruitful as all parties agreed on delivering better services for the overall comfort of the Nigerian pilgrims.

“Going forward, next year will be better because whatever steam we gathered this year will be used as a yardstick to improve next year. The menu was also altered to accommodate the taste of our pilgrims,” he said.

The caterers commended the support and cooperation of NAHCON in their operations so far.

“After the two years hiatus, we are happy that we are back to serve the visitors of Allah. We will continue to improve our services to meet the interest of pilgrims,” Alhaji , Hajiya Bilkisu Suleiman, a caterer said.

Similarly, at a meeting with tour operators, Idris charged them to be more committed to the welfare of pilgrims coming through their firms.

He said that most importantly, tour operators should accord priority to welcoming pilgrims from the airport to their place of accommodation and going to Makkah.

He pledged to support the tour operators in booking online for entering the Rawda (a special religious spot inside the mosque of the Prophet) and other activities that may be of challenge to them or their pilgrims.

Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, Chairman of Tour Operators, said the operators would continue to cooperate with the NAHCON towards the welfare of their pilgrims.

The tour operators represents Nigeria private Hajj operators in Madinah in ensuring that private pilgrims in accordance to the contract entered into.(NAN)