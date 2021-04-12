The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, has vaccinated no fewer than 2,837 intending pilgrims for the 2021 Hajj.

The Acting Overseer of the board, Hajiya Hannatu Zailani, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna that the vaccination exercise began on April 6.

Zailani said the 2,837 intending pilgrims were vaccinated across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

According to her, the state has a slot for more than 4,000 intending pilgrims expected to perform the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The Overseer said that the COVID-19 vaccination exercise will be completed within the week.

Zailani explained that the vaccination was based on directive from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the National Hajj Commission.

She stressed that every intending pilgrim going on hajj must be vaccinated before leaving for Saudi Arabia, and advised them to get the Coronavirus jab.(NAN)