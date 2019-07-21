Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has charged intending pilgrims traveling from the state to the Holy Land of Mecca and Medina to obey the laws of the land and ensure they do not take anything forbidden by the Saudi Arabian authorities into that country.

Abiodun gave this charge on Friday during a farewell ceremony organised for the intending pilgrims held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta.

He noted that the pilgrims as ambassadors of the state and the country should desist from all illegal and immoral acts capable of tarnishing the image of the state and the country, urging them to strictly follow all the laid down rules of the host country.

“As ambassadors of our dear state and Nigeria, you should desist from all illegal and immoral acts that could tarnish the image of our dear state and country; obey the laws of the land and do not take into the Holy Land anything that they do not approve of. And when you get there, do not do anything that they do not permit to be done in their land,” Abiodun cautioned.

The governor further disclosed that his administration was poised to promoting the spiritual development of the people and ensuring that peaceful co-existence exists among the people.

This, according to him, would, in turn, lead to the socio-economic development of the state. He, however, urged the pilgrims to allow the lessons of the holy pilgrimage abide with them after their return, adding that “our administration will continue to create a positive atmosphere for the people to contribute their quota to the successful implementation of building our future agenda together “.

Earlier in his remarks, the South West Commissioner, National Hajj Commission, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, thanked the governor for his support towards ensuring a hitch-free pilgrimage for Muslims in the state, urging women to desist from walking alone at odd hours when they get to the Holy Land.