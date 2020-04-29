Gombe Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (MPWB) has called on the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to address the challenges in obtaining E-Passport during Hajj operation.

Alhaji Sa’adu Hassan, Executive Secretary of the board, made the call during a familiarisation visit by the newly posted NIS Comptroller, Cordolla Goewam, on Tuesday in Gombe.

Hassan said that MPWB was experiencing lots of challenges in getting passport which needed to be addressed to have successful pilgrimage.

He said he was delighted over the visit and promised to work with NIS for a hitch free exercise.

”The door is always open to receive advice. We will partner with any organisation toward hitch free exercise in the state,” Hassan said.

In her response, Goewam said that the visit was to familiarise herself with the staff in discharging her duties in the state.

She solicited for the support and cooperation of the Board in discharging her responsibility in the state. (NAN)