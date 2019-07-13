Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa state governor , Abdullahi Sule has cautioned intending Muslims for the 2019 Hajj in Saudi Arabia against falling victims of illegal luggage by drug cartels.

He stated this yesterday at the Muslim Welfare Board Lafia while addressing over 900 intending pilgrims.

The Nasarawa state delegation for the 2019 Hajj is headed by the Emir of Lafia and chairman, Nasarawa state Council of assembly, HRH Justice Sidi Bage Mohammed 1JSC (rtd).

Governor Sule who was represented by Secretary to the State Government Aliyu Ahmed Tijjani urged the visitors of the holy land to abide by Saudi Arabia diplomatic rules and regulations and be worthy ambassadors of the state at the holy land.

He advice them to shun any acts capable of tarnishing the image of the state , adding that government has provided basic things for the state pilgrims welfare board to ensure this year Hajj is conducted without hitch.