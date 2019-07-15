The first batch of 560 pilgrims from Kwara were on Sunday transported to Saudi Arabia from llorin International Airport for the Hajj.

The pilgrims were selected from across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state, left the airport aboard Max Airline.

The state Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Lasisi Kolawole-Jimoh, while addressing them before take-off, said they should be good ambassadors of Nigeria and the state while in the holy land.

‘’I urge you to shun all negative tendencies that can tarnish the image of the country and the state and desist from carrying or buying prohibited items.

“Avoid all acts that can drag the name of the country and the state in the mud while performing the pilgrimage,’’ he said.

Kolawole-Jimoh also advised the pilgrims not to rush into spending their money and take measures to avoid the harsh weather condition in the holy land.

The Executive Secretary of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Mohammed Tunde-Jimoh, assured the pilgrims of befitting arrangements for their comfort in Makkah and Madinnah.

He urged them to shun all negative tendencies and abide by the rules and regulations of the Holy land.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the 2000 intending Pilgrims from the state would be transported to Saudi Arabia in four batches.(NAN)

