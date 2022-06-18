Indeed, birthdays are supposed to be occasions for the celebration of life by the living. It is also a period when the celebrator takes stock of his or her life and feels like climbing the mountaintop to shout Hallelujah. Undoubtedly, if there is any human being who has experienced the proverbial Seventh Heaven, it is no other than Hakeem Alobo-Bakare, the quintessential construction magnate, businessman and philanthropist. His inspiring story, it was gathered, started a long time ago. However, Alobo- Bakare, over the years, has risen quietly to become a big player in his chosen career with an inspiring and intimidating resume.

For those that are conversant with the Nigeria construction sector, the name Alobo-Bakare brings to mind the picture of a giant figure whose positive contributions to the sector are unassailable. But success, greatness and fame were never thrust on the laps of this Lagos born guru on a platter. His is an intriguing story of a man who is determined to survive in life.

He has been celebrated by all and sundry for the simple reasons that he has made hard work, self- discipline and accountability his watchwords. And he was once again celebrated last Saturday, June 11, 2022 as he clocked 64. Spotlight learnt the tall, lanky businessman left the door of his Lagos residence ajar as he played host to select family members, close friends, business associates and political allies who gathered to felicitate him as he added a new year to his chequered life .

