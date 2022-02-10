By Merit Ibe

In its drive to attain the highest international product quality standards, Rite Foods Limited, has been certified by Halal, the foremost authorised certification and quality assurance body necessary to get trade permission in 117 countries.

Consequently, the 13 variants of Rite Foods; Nigeria’s favourite carbonated soft drink, Bigi drinks, Bigi premium water, Fearless energy drink, Rite and Bigi sausages comply with Halal requirements. In other words, all products of Rite Foods are edible, healthy, wholesome and permissible for consumption.

Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa, who expressed excitement over the certification, reaffirmed his company’s commitment to operating in a truly world class standard by meeting the needs of consumers globally.

“This certification is a confirmation of our operation as a truly world class company, committed to giving our consumers the highest quality products globally,” stating that it solidifies the company’s already existing expansion drive globally.

On his part, Director, Compliance and Regulation, Halal Certification Authority, Nigeria, Abdulazeez Ajala, stated during the presentation of the certificate that the Halal body is proud to present Rite Foods Limited the Halal certificate having passed all requirements after an extensive audit that lasted several months.

“Having done all research, we have found that all Rite Foods products are healthy and can be taken by consumers anywhere in the world, having met all food safety requirements in accordance with the Halal regulations,” Ajala added.