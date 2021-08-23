Organisers of the International Halal Expo, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and Abuja Trade Centre (ATC) have disclosed that the exhibition scheduled to hold on September 14 to 16, would attract $150 billion investment into the country and boost export to the Middle East.

ACCI President, Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, who disclosed this at a virtual press conference to announce the event, noted that the investment, which would target Nigeria’s cosmetic, pharmaceutical and tourism sectors, would also serve as a launch pad to attract new businesses for Nigeria and Africa at large. He said globally, the Halal business is worth over $4 trillion, adding that Nigeria is currently doing about $50 billion worth of trade in the Halal industry.

According to him, the Halal business also covers all assets of commerce, banking, production where Nigerian companies can take advantage to forge new businesses.

The event has so far attracted interest from different countries in Africa and the Middle East.

“We are already in touch with so many organisations in Taiwan, Malaysia, Jordan, Morrocco and Algeria. Going forward, we are going to be having this expo on a yearly basis and would be championed as part of our activities,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, ATC, Jude Chime, said the $50 billion trade by Nigerian companies is majorly in the beverage and food industry, calling on Nigerian businesses to leverage on the opportunities the platform provides.