Simona Halep, the No. 2 ranked player women’s tennis player in the world, announced on social media yesterday that she would not participate in the upcoming US Open.

The 2019 Wimbledon champion said she is putting her health first and cited concerns over the coronavirus pandemic as the reason why she won’t participate in the tournament.

The US Open is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31 in New York. “After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the @usopen,” Halep wrote. “I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe.”

Halep said back in June that she did not plan to play in the US Open, but that the decision was not definite.