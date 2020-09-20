The world number two was leading 6-2, 2-0 in the quarter-final clash on clay in Rome when Putintseva signalled that she was retiring after 45 minutes with a lower back injury.

Murguruza, winner in Roland Garros in 2016, dropped a set before ending the run of US Open finalist Victoria Azarenka 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. “It’s a big challenge,” said Halep of meeting Murguruza, who like the Romanian is also a Wimbledon champion. “Muguruza, she feels really good on clay court and here, as well.” Muguruza leads Halep 5-2 in previous meetings but both the Romanian’s wins were on clay. Ninth seed Muguruza has reached the semi-finals in Rome three times, but the Spaniard has never advanced to the finals. Halep has twice finished runner-up in Rome in 2017 and 2018, and “really wants to win” the tournament. “It’s one of the biggest goals now,” she said. “I love Rome, I love Italy, and every time I have a chance I come on holiday here, so I feel really good when I play here in Italy.” Putintseva, ranked 30, had reached the quarter-finals of the US Open, which Halep skipped because of coronavirus concerns.