Simona Halep’s participation at the Palermo Ladies Open is in doubt after Italian Health Minister, Roberto Speranza, decided to impose a mandatory quarantine of 14 days for people coming from Romania and Bulgaria, amid the coronavirus pandemic, to prevent the importation of COVID-19 cases.

The Palermo Ladies Open will mark the return of the WTA Tour since early March after the five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palermo Ladies Open will be underway from August 3, on the clay court of the Sicilian city.

Palermo Tournament director, Oliviero Palma, said organisers have written a letter to Roberto Speranza, asking for an exemption for tennis players taking part in the WTA International tournament.

“The provision would penalise a player like Simona Halep, world number 2 and 2019 Wimbledon champion, who would not take part in Palermo Ladies Open tournament anymore,” said Oliviero Palma.