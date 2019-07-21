The Wimbledon champion, Simona Halep, was caught holding hands and kissing with Toni Iuruc, a 40 years old Aromanian millionaire who mysteriously stood beside her during the successful Wimbledon campaign. Simona had some free time after she raised the Wimbledon trophy above her head and she decided to spend it alongside her unannounced lover, businessman Toni Iuruc.

The mysterious man owns six firms and one of them focuses on advertising. The bond between Halep and Iuruc proved to be pretty strong as the couple was spotted in loving situations by Romanian paparazzi. The duo was caught holding hands and taking dinner in a luxury restaurant from Bucharest, according to ProSport.