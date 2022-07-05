The half marathon world championships scheduled for Yangzhou on Nov. 22 in China has been cancelled, the sport’s governing body World Athletics said on Tuesday.

The cancellation is due to the coronavirus situation in the country, it added.

Yangzhou will now host the World Athletics Road Running Championships in March 2027.

The first edition of the event now taking place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023 in Riga, Latvia.

For the first time next year there will also be championship races over five kilometres in the Latvian capital, alongside the 21.1km distance.(dpa/NAN)