The protest embarked by some aged half naked women in Abakaliki on Monday was not against the Ebonyi state government, said Francis Nwaze, a spokesman to Governor Dave Umahi, yesterday.

Nwaze, in a statement, said the government had no business with the cause of the protest.

“The matter has to do with a leadership tussle at Agubia community of Ikwo Local Government Area. And the women are only seeking the attention of the state government over their children and others who were arrested by the police over the tussle,” Nwaze said.

The women aged between 60 and 80 years from Agubia, Ikwo Local Government Area had protested the intimidation, arrest and illegal detention of some youths by security agencies in their communities.

The protest followed clash which recently erupted between groups loyal to some rival political bigwigs contesting the control of a motor park in the area.

Nwaze said that the protest was not against the state government but that what the women sought was the governor’s intervention as chief security officer of the state.

“The public should, therefore, not be misinformed as the governor will be communicated over the development,” he said.