Ayamba has announced the official unveiling of its website, www.ayambalitcast.com. The site which was unveiled on the 31st of December 2019, was spurred by the dire need to cater for the influx of emerging voices, and to celebrate their brilliant works. The platform, said Ayamba, provides for the promotion of African literature and the introduction of African writers to the world.

In the words of the founder and editor, Halima Aliyu, “Art is our identity. It is for us the banquet for our stories where we listen, drink and dance in their aura. Because they matter. Because we matter. ”

By creating and managing their profiles, writers can be accessed and read from anywhere in the world. The site has online literary agents on standby to answer questions and proffer advices on writing and publishing. It’s also the home for podcasts, book reviews, interviews, and literary news.