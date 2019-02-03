Lovers of good drama are in for a nice time from February 4, as a brand new TV series entitled, Halita debuts on Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2).

Airing every weeknight at 7pm, Halita is set in Northern Nigeria and tells the story of a young woman who is forced to flee the village and a crooked suitor, only to face the intrigue and drama of a new life in the city, with a powerful family.

According to Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Halita demonstrates yet again our commitment to telling the best stories out of Africa for Africa. “It is a tale of family, fortune and fate, and is guaranteed to provide the exciting entertaining content that the Africa Magic channels are renowned for. The production values are stellar, and the performances are worthy of critical acclaim. Lovers of exciting African entertainment content would do well to tune in and watch the show,” she said.

Halita stars a blend of established and up and coming acts including Ummi Baba Ahmed, Boma Elamiena, Eddy Madaki, and Chisom Gabriella in the lead role as Halita.