From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Hall 7 real estate limited has commissioned its ultra-modern apartments and town houses, The Peridot, in Abuja, as part of effort to provide qualitative housing for Nigerians.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Olayinka Braimoh, told journalists at the commissioning of the project that it was a practical display of innovative thinking, precision and extra attention paid to details with customer’s need in mind.

He confessed that the desire to deliver quality housing for Nigerians was the major driver of Hall 7 real estate development company as a brand. “It’s about the value we deliver to our customers and stakeholders, in addition to commitment to bridging the housing deficit in Nigeria,” he said.

He further reiterated that, “we want to do things differently, and that was why we decided to develope The Bridge Peridot, which took us two years and few months to complete.

“This was because we wanted it to be of world standard, and we are pleased that we achieved that. We are excited about the project, and we look forward to doing more for the Nigerian real estate sector in the near future”.

The company’s head of investment advisory, Kelechi Unadike, further explained that the estate which is sitting on four hectares of land has 47 units of four and five bedrooms semi detached and six units of apartment buildings, and they have all been sold out.

She explained that the estate was fully residential and the concept of the project was premium, adding that investors have taken over the property and are extremely satisfied with the quality of delivery and speed of completion.