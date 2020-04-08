To cater to the spiritual needs of subscribers, following the restriction of religious gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a pop-up channel, Hallelujah Channel, has launched on DStv and GOtv. Hallelujah Channel will run from 8 April till 7 May, and is available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Family, Yanga and Access packages, as well as on GOtv Max, Jolli and Plus packages.

The channel will provide DStv and GOtv viewers the opportunity to have a ‘church at home’ experience with praise and worship sessions, sermons, choir ministrations, prayers and other family programming from well-known churches in Nigeria.

Viewers will enjoy ministrations from churches such as the City of David parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Daystar Christian Centre, Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM), Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC), The Elevation Church, Diplomats’ Assembly, Kornerstone, Salvation Ministries and more.

“The global pandemic caused by the COVID-19 is not only affecting the way we live and work but has also caused a disruption to the ways religious activities are conducted. We are staying in tune with our customers’ new realities and have expanded our religious programming to cater to the different denominational groups, keeping them connected during these challenging times.” said Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria.