The Hallelujah pop-up channel is a faith-based channel that will give customers a chance to experience church from home with a line-up of praise and worship sessions, sermons, choir ministrations, prayers and more from different denominational Christian groups across the country including RCCG (City of

David), KICC, Daystar, Dunamis, House on the Rock, Salvation Ministries, and the Catholic Archdio- cese of Lagos. The channel will be available to active subscribers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages on DStv channel 197 as well as active subscribers on GOtv Max and Jolli packages on GOtv channel 85.