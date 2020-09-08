Halogen Group, parent company of Armour X Halogen, a virtual and cyber security company, has been voted Nigeria’s Outstanding Contract Security Company for the third year in a row. Halogen Group, which was incorporated in Nigeria nearly three decades ago as integrated security solutions group, is at the forefront of combating electronic fraud(e-fraud) in the Nigerian financial sector.

In an international webinar marking the 2020 edition of the Nigeria Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), Halogen Group emerged the nation’s top security risk management company in a keenly contested selection process.

According to the OSPAs organisers, which co-ordinated the security industry awards in partnership with Securex West Africa, “the awards recognise exceptional industry talent and innovation in different categories.”

OSPA winners, the organisers explained in a statement, “were selected by an esteemed panel of industry figures who judged entries using the same criteria which is applied across the world. Each winner demonstrated that they have performed at an exceptional level and has shown their commitment and outstanding performance within the security sector.”

In a triple win which marked a major milestone in the security industry awards, two of Halogen Group’s operating companies, Avert Halogen, its technology solutions company and Academy Halogen, its degree awarding security risk management training institute, were also voted as the outstanding security technology installer/integrator and the outstanding security training initiative, emerging the singular OSPAs’ winners in their areas of specialisation respectively. This year also marks the third in a row that Academy Halogen would cart home the top security training honors.

The Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) is a globally recognised independent security awards, which reward outstanding performance in the security sector in the United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), and other parts of the world.

Reacting, Group Managing Director, Halogen Group, Mr. Wale Olaoye, described the award as a vindication of the company’s commitment to global best practice, uncompromising commitment to excellence and its focused investment in technology and capacity building.

The Halogen Group boss who expressed gratitude to the group’s employees, associates and clients for their staunch support, noted with delight that the triple recognition by the global body came barely one year after Halogen announced its robust digital transformation.

